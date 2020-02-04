Cigna (CI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $4.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CI opened at $191.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $214.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.60 and its 200 day moving average is $179.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

