CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 26.5% in January

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, CFO Nathan David Debacker bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Also, insider Jan F. Salit bought 12,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $182,352.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $328,531.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,007 shares of company stock worth $333,687. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,687,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.17. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds