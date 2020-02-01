Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, MKM Partners Forecasts

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at MKM Partners lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners analyst J. Gerdes now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. MKM Partners also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

XEC opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.41. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

