Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a negative rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.82.

XEC opened at $45.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

