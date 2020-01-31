Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report sales of $673.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $671.00 million and the highest is $675.50 million. Cimpress reported sales of $661.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of CMPR traded up $12.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.67. 830,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,125. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average is $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Cimpress by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cimpress by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cimpress by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,935,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

