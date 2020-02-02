Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of CINF traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.95. The stock had a trading volume of 976,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398,543 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,906,000 after acquiring an additional 332,349 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 634,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 52.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,193,000 after purchasing an additional 179,418 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

