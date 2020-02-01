Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.49

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.49 and traded as high as $33.85. Cineplex shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 377,812 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities downgraded Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.74.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cineplex Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio is 212.91%.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

