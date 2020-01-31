Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,324,000 after buying an additional 136,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 889,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 17,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after acquiring an additional 417,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $283.20. 334,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,227. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.94. Cintas has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $287.74.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

