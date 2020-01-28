Circassia Pharmaceuticals’ (CIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CIR. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

LON CIR traded down GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 27.96 ($0.37). The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,466 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.90 ($0.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.15.

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

