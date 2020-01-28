Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds