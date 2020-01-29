Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRUS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. 1,160,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,253. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.08.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $543,317.04. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

