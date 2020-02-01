Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $543,317.04. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

