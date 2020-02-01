Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $6.89 on Thursday, hitting $76.81. 1,709,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,261. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 805,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 287,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

