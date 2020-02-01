Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. Bank of America upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.81. 1,709,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,261. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

