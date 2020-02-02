Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $79.72, but opened at $83.70. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $79.57, with a volume of 63,363 shares changing hands.

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 39,946 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

