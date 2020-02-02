CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

CIT stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.11%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Harnisch bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CIT Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

