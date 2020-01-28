CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16, RTT News reports. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,006. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other CIT Group news, insider David Harnisch purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

