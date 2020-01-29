CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In other CIT Group news, insider David Harnisch bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CIT Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio