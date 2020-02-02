Citadel Group (ASX:CGL) Trading Up 0.6%

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$4.84 ($3.43) and last traded at A$4.79 ($3.40), approximately 99,498 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.76 ($3.38).

The firm has a market cap of $235.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$4.71 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.21.

About Citadel Group (ASX:CGL)

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

