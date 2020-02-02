Citigroup Boosts Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $285.00

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

Shares of Caci International stock opened at $267.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.75. Caci International has a 12-month low of $161.26 and a 12-month high of $280.67.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

