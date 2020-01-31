Citigroup Boosts Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $17.30

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.30 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RMBS. ValuEngine downgraded Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. 1,337,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,111. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $47,536.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,659.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 590,445 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 45,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $21,507,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,994 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

