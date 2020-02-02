Citigroup Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of GE opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 500.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

