Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of DAC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 125,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,786. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Danaos has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

