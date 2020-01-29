Citigroup Raises American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target to $101.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.92.

NYSE AEP opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $76.51 and a 12-month high of $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $61,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 817.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?