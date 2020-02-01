Citigroup Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $37.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.39.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.31. 1,136,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,870,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 681.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

