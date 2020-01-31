Citigroup Raises SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $104.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.53.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.83. The company had a trading volume of 678,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $112,277,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

