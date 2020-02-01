Citigroup Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $135.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $133.53. 1,940,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,437. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $89.50 and a one year high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 61,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

