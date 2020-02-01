Citigroup Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $390.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.20.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.19. 2,577,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $240.59 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.43 and its 200-day moving average is $300.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

