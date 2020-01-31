Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 805 ($10.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 804 ($10.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.56. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a one year high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 766.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 672.49.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index