Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,574.50 ($20.71).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,591 ($20.93) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,611.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,421.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Pete Redfern bought 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £806.40 ($1,060.77). Also, insider Marianne Culver bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) per share, with a total value of £893.78 ($1,175.72). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?