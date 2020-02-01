Citigroup Upgrades SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) to “Neutral”

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SMNNY opened at $15.23 on Thursday. SMC has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

About SMC

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

See Also: What is a Swap?