Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.21

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Citizens Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?