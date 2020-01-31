Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $135.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $645,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

