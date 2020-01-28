Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,511. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

