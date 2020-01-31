Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The stock has a market cap of $225.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.12. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com