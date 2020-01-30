Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Sells $843,708.85 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTXS stock opened at $123.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,368 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

