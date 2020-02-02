Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $478,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,906 shares in the company, valued at $37,670,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,255 shares of company stock worth $4,013,729. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,760 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after acquiring an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,204 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,329 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,915 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

