City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issues Earnings Results

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.76%.

Shares of CHCO traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.41. 92,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,579. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. City has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $358,578. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

