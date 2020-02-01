City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHCO. Stephens initiated coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 91,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that City will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of City by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of City by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of City by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

