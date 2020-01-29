City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.17.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97. City has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. City’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $358,578 in the last three months. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of City by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of City by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of City by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

