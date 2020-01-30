Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIVB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,335. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

