Claren Energy (CVE:CEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Claren Energy Corp (CVE:CEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 68136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The company has a market cap of $535,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Claren Energy Company Profile (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties. The company has 51.49% interests in onshore petroleum exploration licenses (PEL), including PEL 112 and PEL 444 located on the western flank of the Cooper Eromanga Basin in the State of South Australia, Australia.

