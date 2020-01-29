Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $16.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 20.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $13.08 on Friday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $399.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

