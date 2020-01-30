Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 154,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,555. The company has a market cap of $390.97 million, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clarus by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth $1,490,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 33.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $3,779,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

