January 29, 2020
Clean Air Power (LON:CAP) Shares Up 0.5%

Clean Air Power Ltd. (LON:CAP) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.75 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.56 ($0.19), 472,647 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.49 ($0.19).

Clean Air Power Company Profile (LON:CAP)

Clean Air Power Limited designs, develops and delivers Dual-Fuel and second-generation MicroPilot engine systems. The Company designs, develops and delivers compression-ignited natural gas engines for heavy duty transport applications and manufactures hydraulic valves, injectors and filters for natural gas engines sold to truck manufacturers around the world.

