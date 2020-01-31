Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Trading Up 15.4%

Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) shares were up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 158,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 118,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

About Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc develops patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel. The company has various processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter used for various applications, such as coal-fired power stations, chemical byproduct extraction, and as a source fuel for coal-to-liquid technologies; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

