Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $99,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $97,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,569.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,328,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,050,000. Natixis bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Clean Harbors by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 38,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,493. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. ValuEngine lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

