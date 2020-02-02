Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS) Trading Up 2.1%

Clean Seas Seafood Ltd (ASX:CSS)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.74 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.74 ($0.52), approximately 88,937 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.72 ($0.51).

The firm has a market cap of $67.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.81.

In other news, insider David Head 518,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th.

About Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS)

Clean Seas Seafood Limited operates in the aquaculture industry in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finfish Sales and Tuna Operations. The company engages in the propagation, harvesting, production, and marketing of Hiramasa yellowtail kingfish; and production and sale of fingerlings, mulloways, and tuna.

