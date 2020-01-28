Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Clearfield stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.15. 5,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.76 million, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clearfield by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clearfield by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clearfield by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

