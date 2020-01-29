Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Up 16.1% in January

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Clearone stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Clearone has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 21,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,018.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,406,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,257,167.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 48,639 shares of company stock valued at $88,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

